Columbus police investigating two shootings that left two people injured

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating two shootings that left two person injured.

Police say on Sunday morning around 2:50 a.m. officers responded to a shooting that had taken place on Victory Drive.

Officers says they were advised to go to the Piedmont Medical Center to check on the victim.

When they arrived, they discovered there had been a second shooting and there was another victim at the hospital.

According to the case report, one of the location is listed in the 1500 block of 27th street.

It is unclear where the exact location of both shootings were.