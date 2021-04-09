 

Columbus Police investigating Thursday night shooting, victim found on Yosemite Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting after the victim is found on Yosemite Drive Thursday night.

According to police, Sukhwinder Multani was shot on April 8, 2021. Police received a call about a possible shooting in the 5000 block on Yosemite Drive around 11:15 p.m. that night. When police went out to investigate, they found Multani.

Police say Multani, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was the victim of an attempted robbery. Police believe the attempted robbery happened at a separate location, but did not release any information about that location.

Multani was taken to the hospital. Currently, his condition is not available.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Will Ragland at 706-225-4056 or email wiragland@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES)

