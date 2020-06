COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating two shootings that happened just minutes apart.

The first shooting took place in the 4500 block of Amour Road. Columbus 911 tweeted limited details around 2:00 Sunday morning.

The second shooting took place in the 3200 block of 5th Ave. Columbus 911 tweeted limited details around 2:25 Sunday morning.

Columbus police are on scene of both incidents. Please avoid both areas.

News 3 is awaiting more information.

Stay with us.