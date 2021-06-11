Columbus Police investigating 3 shootings in downtown Columbus

UPDATE 06/11/2021 11:25 p.m. – According to Columbus Police, three people have been shot in downtown Columbus on Friday night.

Police say the three people, whose names have not been released, were shot in the 1100 block of Broadway.

One of the victims is listed as in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Police the two other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to police a subsequent shooting happened at the 3300 block of 5th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating at least two shooting in the downtown area of Columbus. The shootings happened Friday night.

According to police, one of the shooting happened near Picasso’s Pizzeria in the 1000 block of Broadway.

The second shooting happened at the 3300 block of 5th Avenue.

According to police, one of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The second’s victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they believe the two shooting are connected.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.