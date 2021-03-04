 

Columbus Police investigating shooting on North Lake Parkway

UPDATE 11:28 p.m. – Muscogee County Coroner Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirms one person has died following a shooting Thursday night on North Lake Parkway.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Police have not released information about a potential suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on North Lake Parkway.

On Thursday night, multiple police units responded to the area. Police tape is cordoning off an area of roadway near the 2900 block of North Lake Parkway.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for new details as the become available.

