Columbus Police issue arrest warrant for Rodney Lashaun Favors for Murder

Crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a local man after a shooting death on June 11 on Decatur Court.

Police say that they received reports of someone being shot on Decatur Court around 4:26 p.m. on June 11. When they arrived, they found Centravius Wiggins suffering from a gunshot wound. Wiggins was later pronounced deceased and the Homicide Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Through the investigative process, police developed Rodney Lashaun Favors as a suspect and have issued a warrant for his arrest for Murder for Wiggins’s death.

Police ask that anyone with information about Favors’s whereabouts call the Columbus Police Department at 911, or contact the Homicide Unit.

