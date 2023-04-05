COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested two suspects after authorities say two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint while playing basketball in the park.

On April 3 around 8:56 p.m., officers responded to Belvedere Park where a group of male juveniles were playing basketball. Police say two of the juveniles were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who’d been playing with them.

After speaking to the victims, police found the suspects at Parkhill Drive and took them into custody.

Further investigation led police to obtain a search warrant for the home. Upon searching, police found two firearms believed to be used in the robbery. Property stolen from the victims was also recovered, according to law enforcement.

The suspects face the following charges:

Armed robbery

Financial transaction card fraud

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a person under 18

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (706) 653-3188.