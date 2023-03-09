COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Investigators with the Columbus Police Department have issued arrest warrants for a triple homicide suspect.

Police say Jerimiah Walker, 19, may be connected to a shooting at a Motel 6 that left Michael Carter Sr., Michael Carter Jr. and Tonya Carter dead. A 4-year-old was also injured — this child has since been released from the hospital, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Walker is wanted on three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Photo provided by Columbus Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. D Baker at (706) 225-4295 or email at dbaker@columbusga.org.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated.