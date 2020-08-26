Columbus Police looking for armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is trying to identify an armed robbery suspect. The armed robbery happened at the A+D Food Mart located at 4001 Hamilton Road on July 30th.

According to police, at 10:53 p.m. the suspect came into the the store armed with a pistol, pointed a gun at several customers, and fired the weapon into the ceiling.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money from the business, the suspect ran away on foot to an unknown location.

Police describe the suspect as a medium complexion Black man who was around 5’06” tall. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with “Senior” written on the front, dark pants, multi-colored shoes (black, blue and white). He had multi-colored bookbag (black, blue and white), orange gloves, and a light blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Joseph Austin at (706) 653-3400 (main) or (706 225-4313 (direct).