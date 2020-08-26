Columbus Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is trying to identify an armed robbery suspect. The armed robbery happened at the A+D Food Mart located at 4001 Hamilton Road on July 30th.

According to police, at 10:53 p.m. the suspect came into the the store armed with a pistol, pointed a gun at several customers, and fired the weapon into the ceiling.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money from the business, the suspect ran away on foot to an unknown location. 

Police describe the suspect as a medium complexion Black man who was around 5’06” tall. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with “Senior” written on the front, dark pants, multi-colored shoes (black, blue and white). He had multi-colored bookbag (black, blue and white), orange gloves, and a light blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Joseph Austin at (706) 653-3400 (main) or (706 225-4313 (direct).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 93° 75°

Friday

89° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 89° 75°

Saturday

87° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 87° 75°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 73°

Monday

89° / 73°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories