Columbus Police looking for car believed to be involved in crash that killed pedestrian

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a traffic crash that killed a woman walking along the road.

According to police, 40-year-old Jayme Tarver died of blunt force head trauma in the 3500 block of Victory Drive on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car around 3:00 a.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle and driver in involved.

Police have released photos the suspect vehicle. The car is believed to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata Silver or Gray in color.

Anyone with any information on this accident please contact Officer First Class Richard Maclaughlin at 706-225-4047 or the Motor Squad Office at 706-225-4267.

