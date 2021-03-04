Columbus Police looking for fraud suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a fraud suspect.

According to police, on Dec. 9, 2020 at the SunTrust Bank located at 1645 Bradley Park Drive, a withdrawal from a customer’s account was made by a suspect using a fake ID.

Police say following the withdrawal, the bank contacted the customer who said he lives in Florida and had not been in Columbus, leading the bank to investigate.

According to police, in order to withdraw funds from the account, the suspect presented a fake Florida driver’s license with his own picture on it, but the victim’s information.

Police are looking to identify the suspect who made the withdrawal.

If you have any information as to the identity of the individual in the attached photo, please contact Corporal S. Miller at (706) 225-4314 or smiller@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).