Columbus Police looking for hit and run suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a hit and run suspect.

Investigators with the Motor Squad say the hit and run happened at the Family Dollar, located at 7900 Beaver Run Road, Monday at 2:26 p.m.

The suspect hit a parked vehicle in the store’s parking lot, according to investigators. After hitting the vehicle, the man fled the scene.

Security cameras were able to capture an image of the suspect’s face as he left the store.

The suspect was driving a red or burgundy Toyota Tacoma with a tonneau cover on the truck’s bed.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the hit and run suspect is asked to contact Corporal Jonathan Hastings at (706)-225-4033.