Columbus Police looking for "person of interest" in deadly 32nd Avenue stabbing

Crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a woman they describe as a “person of interest” in a recent deadly stabbing.

Police are looking for Vivian Denise Fletcher, age 35, in connection to the stabbing death of Antonio Zarie Blanding.

Blanding, age 31, was found stabbed to death on August 8th in the area of 32nd Avenue, between Cusseta Road and Lee Street.

Police say Fletcher is wanted for questioning in connection Blanding’s death however, the Homicide Unit has not issued any warrants for her in connection to the case. Fletcher does however have outstanding warrants that are unrelated.

Fletcher is described as 5”02” and she weighs 128 pound.

Anyone who approaches Fletcher is asked by police to use extreme caution.

Police say Fletcher in known to be in the area of Cusseta Road and 28th Avenue.

Anyone having information about the murder of Antonio Blanding or have information regarding the whereabouts of Vivian Denise Fletcher is asked to call 911.

