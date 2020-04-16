Columbus police looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Buena Vista Road April 10

A Columbus woman was seriously injured and remains hospitalized following a Buena Vista Road hit-and-run crash on April 10.

Now, Columbus police are asking for your help in finding a person they believe has information regarding the incident. A grainy surveillance photo shows a gray vehicle traveling east on Buena Vista Road.

The pedestrian entered the roadway near Floyd Road about 8:50 p.m. After striking the woman, the vehicle did not stop and continued east on Buena Vista Road.

Police are asking for any information to lead them to the driver of this vehicle.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle or the driver seen in this picture please contact Cpl. Roz Hall at 706-225-4040. You may remain anonymous.