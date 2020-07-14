Columbus Police looking for woman who attempted to used false ID to buy $80K BMW

Crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who tried to use fraudulent identification to purchase a BMW.

Police say on June 30th, the woman went to BMW of Columbus and tried to purchase an $80,000 vehicle with a Florida identification card belonging to another person.

According to police, the woman or her partner filled out the paperwork and application online using false information belonging to the victim in this case. The woman then went to the dealership with the intent of leaving with the vehicle.

The woman is wanted on the offense of Identity Fraud.

If you have any information as to her identity please contact Corporal S. Miller at (706) 225-4314 or you can send a message to the CPD Financial Crimes Facebook page.

