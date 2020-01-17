Columbus Police looking to identify 2 suspects in car break-ins, bank card thefts

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two women wanted in recent crimes.

According to investigators with CPD, the two women, have been involved with several vehicle break-ins over the past week.

The auto break-ins occurred at apartment complexes near Armour Avenue, Warm Springs Road, Whittlesey Road, and Flat Rock Road.

Following the vehicle break-ins, police say the women subsequently used the bank cards stolen from inside the vehicles.

It is unknown if the women are linked with the other male individuals officials have arrested over the last few weeks for similar crimes, according to investigators.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these two individuals should contact the Property Crimes Unit at (706) 653-3424. You can also message the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Facebook page with information.