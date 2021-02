COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a recent burglary.

According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, a business on Buena Vista Road was burglarized and police believe this individual is involved in the crime.

Anyone with knowledge about the identity of this individual should contact

Detective Christian Gibney at (706) 225-4294 or send her an email at cgibney@columbusga.org.