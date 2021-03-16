Columbus Police looking to identify suspect in 2003 Northgate Drive murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking to solve a nearly 20-year-old murder case. In 2003, a loved one found the victim dead in her home, with the suspect was still inside, having just committed the murder.

The end of this month will mark 18 years since the death of Iris Harless. On March 28, 2003, the 64-year-old Harless was murdered in her home located at 4717 Northgate Drive, according to police. Investigators believe Harless was attacked and killed just before 10:00 p.m.

According to police, a family member of Harless saw the suspect inside the murdered woman’s home, just after the crime happened.

Around the time of the murder, several other witnesses also saw the suspect. He was described as a white male between 25-30 years old. He was 5’10” – 6’1″ inches in height and 185-195 pounds, with black or dark brown hair styled in a mullet. He might have been wearing eye glasses prior to the murder, according to police.

Composite drawings of the suspect have been released by investigators.

Police say following the murder of Harless, the suspect was seen trying to flag down cars in the area of Northgate Drive and Reese Road.

Police say the suspect’s destination was Coaches Corner Bar & Grill on Gentian Boulevard. The business no longer open. In 2003, it was located at 3709 Gentian Boulevard in a shopping center.

In 2017, police announced new technology was being used to help solve the murder. At a news conference Major Gil Slouchick said police were using DNA phenotyping, hoping to catch the killer.

“We did some research on it. We looked at their testing, their testing looked real positive. They use the DNA. Our DNA says a lot about us and they found a method taking the DNA and actually and giving a composite,” Gil Slouchick.

Anyone who recognizes the composite drawing of the suspect or has information related to the murder investigation should contact Detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or 706-225-2786. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).