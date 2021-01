COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with a case.

According to police, several fraudulent bank card purchases have been made by an individual in the Columbus area.

Police are asking for help identifying the person.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured individual should call Sergeant J. Edenfield at (706) 225-4445 or or send an email to jedenfield@columbusga.org.