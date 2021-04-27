Columbus Police looking to identify suspect in Victory Drive burglary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

According to police, on April 26 the suspect threw a brick through the front window of the Walmart gas station on Victory Drive.

Police say after breaking the window, the suspect stole several items from the store.

Around $1,500 worth of damage was caused at the gas station, according to police.

Additionally, police say they believe the suspect is responsible for other burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect should contact Detective W. Haywood at (706) 225-4298 or whaywood@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).