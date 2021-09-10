Columbus Police make arrest in deadly August shooting on Samson Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting from August. According to police, on Sept. 10, 2021, Quintavius Jones, age 20, was arrested in connection to the killing of Jamal Griffin.

Griffin was shot on on the morning of Aug. 15, 2021, in the area of Samson Avenue and 8th Street. Following the shooting police say Griffin was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the shooting. An emergency room doctor pronounced Griffin dead at 9:06 am on Aug. 15, 2021.

Jones is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Sept. 13. 2021, at 9:00 am. on murder charges.

Police say even with the arrest of Jones, the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Zachary Cole at (706) 225-4295 or zcole@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).