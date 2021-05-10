Columbus Police make arrest in deadly Gentian Boulevard shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in deadly shooting that happened earlier this month on Gentian Boulevard.

(Charise Douglas)

According to police, Charise Douglas has been arrested in connection to the shooting of John Anthony Johnson.

On May 1, 2021, at 8:59 p.m., police were called out to 3860 Gentian Boulevard following reports of a person being on the ground.

When police arrived, they discovered Johnson, age 38, who had been shot. EMS officials attempted to resuscitate Johnson, but were unsuccessful in their attempt. Johnson was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison at the scene.

According to police, investigation lead police to establish Douglas, age 31, as a suspect in Johnson’s shooting. A warrant was issued for Douglas’ arrest.

Douglas is facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Crime. She is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this case Should contact Sergeant K. Tuggle at (706) 225-4377 or email at ktuggle@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).