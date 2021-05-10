 

Columbus Police make arrest in deadly Gentian Boulevard shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in deadly shooting that happened earlier this month on Gentian Boulevard.

(Charise Douglas)

According to police, Charise Douglas has been arrested in connection to the shooting of John Anthony Johnson.

On May 1, 2021, at 8:59 p.m., police were called out to 3860 Gentian Boulevard following reports of a person being on the ground.

When police arrived, they discovered Johnson, age 38, who had been shot. EMS officials attempted to resuscitate Johnson, but were unsuccessful in their attempt. Johnson was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison at the scene.

According to police, investigation lead police to establish Douglas, age 31, as a suspect in Johnson’s shooting. A warrant was issued for Douglas’ arrest.

Douglas is facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Crime. She is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this case Should contact Sergeant K. Tuggle at (706) 225-4377 or email at ktuggle@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 72° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 82° 62°

Wednesday

69° / 52°
Rain
Rain 69% 69° 52°

Thursday

64° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 50°

Friday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 52°

Saturday

78° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 78° 56°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
8%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
65°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
11%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
79°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
80°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

72°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
72°

72°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
71°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
69°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories