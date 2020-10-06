Columbus Police make arrest in deadly July shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a deadly July shooting.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Joshua Donta Irby, age 27, in connection to the shooting death of Jeremy Robert Sewell. Irby was located at a home in the 2400 block of 10th Street, according to officials.

According to police, on July 11, Sewell, age 32, was found shot in a yard at the 4100 block of 16th Avenue. Sewell was unresponsive and later pronounced dead by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

(4100 Block of 16th Ave, July 11, 2020)

Irby has been charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

Police say additional arrests in Sewell’s murder are likely.

Anyone with any information concerning the murder is asked to contact Sergeant Jeff Kraus at 706-225-4374 or by email at dkraus@columbusga.org.

