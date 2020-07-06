Columbus Police make arrest in deadly June 22 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in June.

Terreona Horton, age 20, has been charged with murder and armed robbery following the shooting of Travis Henry in the area of 17th Avenue and Nina Street on June 22.

Police say they were called out to the area after reports of a person being down, upon arrival they found Henry dead, having been shot.

Horton has been booked into the Muscogee County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

Police say they expect more arrests in this case.

Anyone with information about the murder of Travis Henry should contact Cpl. Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or Shayes@columbusga.org