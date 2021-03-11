Columbus Police make arrest in January murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting from January.

(Jaquarius Cole)

According to police, Jaquarius Cole has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Byron Petty on Jan. 7, 2021.

Police say Petty was found shot multiple times in the area of Rhodes Street and 16th Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead in the emergency room at 5:43 p.m.

A short time later, police say Cole was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, he had been shot as well.

Police say their investigation revealed both men were shot during an altercation that took place near the intersection of 14th Avenue and 16th Street.

Cole turned himself in to police on March 10. He is being charged with Felony Murder, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Cole will be in Recorder’s Court on Friday at 9:00 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective W. Peterson at (706) 225-4293 or email at wpeterson@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).