Columbus Police make arrest Lafayette Drive murder from July

(Deondray Williams)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in July 2020.

According to police, Tre’Various Lee, age 20, is being charged with murder in connection the death of 26-year-old Deondray Williams. Lee was arrested earlier today, after being extradited from Alabama.

On July 8, Williams was shot and killed on Lafayette Drive near the intersection with Patton Drive and Prado Drive, according to police. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9:00 p.m. by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

(Tre’Various Lee)

Police say on April 15, Lee was extradited from the Lee County Jail, where he was being held on charges not related to Williams’ murder.

Lee has been booked into the Muscogee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s County on April 17, at 9:00 a.m.

The case remains under investigation by Columbus Police. Anyone with information should contact Detective Zachary Cole at (706) 225-4295 or email at zcole@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).