Columbus police find suspect shortly after News 3 report on Veterans Parkway crashes

That didn’t take long.

Less than an hour after WRBL News 3 posted a photo and story about a suspect wanted in a February crash along Veterans Parkway in downtown Columbus, a man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges.

Andrew Garzee, 30, was charged by Columbus police for an incident that happened February 23 at an near the Family Dollar at 826 Veterans Parkway.

An officer in another local law enforcement agency identified Garzee from the photo of a man wearing an Auburn cap inside the Family Dollar.

“It took about 30 minutes for me to get him on the phone,” said Columbus Police Cpl. Roz Hall. Garzee met Hall at the Public Safety Building.

He was charged with duty to report, two counts of collision with a fixed object, improper backing and no proof of insurance. He was cited and not arrested.

Police say Garzee was in the parking lot of the Family Dollar located at 826 Veterans Parkway in what appeared to be a white Ford F150 truck with a paper tag.

When backing out of the parking space at the Family Dollar, the vehicle backed into another parked vehicle.

Once the vehicle backed into that parked vehicle, the owner of that vehicle attempted to stop the Ford F150. The driver of the Ford F150 accelerated the truck causing him to fall out of the truck, police say.

According to police, the driverless truck continued out of the Family Dollar parking lot westbound, crossing all four lanes of traffic on Veterans Parkway, striking and uprooting a Georgia Power pole, continuing west into the fence of PTAP, a business across the parkway.

Hall tells News 3 the man was not charged with hit and run because the vehicle he is accused of hitting was empty at the time.