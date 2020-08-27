Columbus police make fifth arrest in June Foxy Lady Lounge murder

Columbus police have arrested a fifth suspect in the June 5 murder of Samuel London outside the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive.

Vectrez Thomas, 17, is charged with murder and entering an auto. Those charges are similar to the ones the other four suspects face.

In a Recorder’s Court hearing earlier this month, police identified a 14-year-old suspect as the shooter.

All five suspects in custody face murder charges. A 16-year-old appeared in court with the 14-year-old on Friday.

Before Thomas’ arrest, Cecil Berguin, 18, is the only co-defendant who is not a minor. The minors have not been identified.

Thomas’s preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court will be held Friday morning at 9.