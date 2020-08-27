Columbus police make fifth arrest in June Foxy Lady Lounge murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Vectrez Thomas)

Columbus police have arrested a fifth suspect in the June 5 murder of Samuel London outside the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive.

Vectrez Thomas, 17, is charged with murder and entering an auto. Those charges are similar to the ones the other four suspects face.

In a Recorder’s Court hearing earlier this month, police identified a 14-year-old suspect as the shooter.

All five suspects in custody face murder charges. A 16-year-old appeared in court with the 14-year-old on Friday.

Before Thomas’ arrest, Cecil Berguin, 18, is the only co-defendant who is not a minor. The minors have not been identified.

Thomas’s preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court will be held Friday morning at 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 50% 92° 75°

Friday

88° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 88° 75°

Saturday

89° / 75°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 89° 75°

Sunday

90° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 74°

Monday

89° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 74°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories