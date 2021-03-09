 

Columbus Police make second arrest in 2008 cold case murder of Paul Hill

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Paul Hill billboard_117060

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made a second arrest in a cold case murder from 2008.

(Emanuel Holloway)

According to police, Emanuel Holloway, age 46, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Paul Hill.

Paul Hill was shot and killed in April of 2008. He was found dead in his apartment on Marathon Drive. Hill’s family had not heard from him in several days and on April 2, a relative went to check on him. When Hill did not respond to knocks at the door, police were called in to do a welfare check, that’s when his body was discovered.

Holloway, who is the second person to be arrested in connection to Hill’s murder, was arrest Tuesday.

Holloway is being charged with murder in the case.

Shanita Evette Wyatt was arrested in February and charged with murder in the case. She has been an inmate at the Muscogee County Jail since May 2020 for unrelated drug charges, according to Columbus Police.

Holloway will be in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

67° / 43°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 67° 43°

Wednesday

77° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 77° 48°

Thursday

78° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 78° 49°

Friday

81° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 52°

Saturday

83° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 56°

Sunday

81° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 81° 58°

Monday

75° / 57°
Showers
Showers 45% 75° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
62°

58°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
58°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

52°

11 PM
Clear
1%
52°

50°

12 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
2%
48°

48°

3 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
3%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
4%
46°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
45°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

47°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
47°

53°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
53°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories