Columbus Police make second arrest in 2008 cold case murder of Paul Hill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made a second arrest in a cold case murder from 2008.

(Emanuel Holloway)

According to police, Emanuel Holloway, age 46, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Paul Hill.

Paul Hill was shot and killed in April of 2008. He was found dead in his apartment on Marathon Drive. Hill’s family had not heard from him in several days and on April 2, a relative went to check on him. When Hill did not respond to knocks at the door, police were called in to do a welfare check, that’s when his body was discovered.

Holloway, who is the second person to be arrested in connection to Hill’s murder, was arrest Tuesday.

Holloway is being charged with murder in the case.

Shanita Evette Wyatt was arrested in February and charged with murder in the case. She has been an inmate at the Muscogee County Jail since May 2020 for unrelated drug charges, according to Columbus Police.

Holloway will be in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.