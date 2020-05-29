Columbus Police make second arrest in deadly Cusseta Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have made an arrested in an April murder on Cusseta Drive.

On April 18, Police responded to a shooting call and vehicle crash around 5:00 p.m, at the 2800 block of Cusseta Road where they found Quincy Atkins, who had been shot multiple times. Atkins was taken to the hospital where he was pronouced dead.

This morning, U.S. Marshals arrested Jessie Harper, 23, at a home on Luna Drive in connection to the murder of Atkins. Police say Harper was taken into custody without incident.

Tyshaun Sylvester, 23 of Columbus, is also charged with Atkins’ murder. Sylvester was arrested earlier this Month.

Harper is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Saturday at 8:00 a.m. for an initial appearance. His probable cause hearing will be scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. also in Recorder’s Court.

Anyone with any additional information about the murder of Quincy Atkins, is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Homicide Division at (706) 653-3400.