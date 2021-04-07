Columbus Police make second arrest in deadly March shooting on Andrews Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made a second arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Andrews Road in March.

On April 7, Jaius Roland, 16, turned himself in to police on an outstanding Murder warrant in the deadly shooting of Paul Lokey, according to police.

Police say Lokey, age 50, was shot on Andrews Road and 23rd Avenue in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 2. Lokey was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

Another suspect is also charged in the deadly shooting. On April 2, Javeon Stephens, age 16, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Lokey’s death.

Roland will be making an appearance in Recorder’s Court on April 8.

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Detective Sherman Hayes at (706) 225-4268 or email at shayes@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).