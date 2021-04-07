 

Columbus Police make second arrest in deadly March shooting on Andrews Road

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made a second arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Andrews Road in March.

On April 7, Jaius Roland, 16, turned himself in to police on an outstanding Murder warrant in the deadly shooting of Paul Lokey, according to police.

Police say Lokey, age 50, was shot on Andrews Road and 23rd Avenue in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 2. Lokey was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

Another suspect is also charged in the deadly shooting. On April 2, Javeon Stephens, age 16, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Lokey’s death.

Roland will be making an appearance in Recorder’s Court on April 8.

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Detective Sherman Hayes at (706) 225-4268 or email at shayes@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 60°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 60°

Thursday

80° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 80° 63°

Friday

77° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 77° 62°

Saturday

70° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 70° 61°

Sunday

76° / 52°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 76° 52°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

62°

9 AM
Few Showers
31%
62°

64°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
64°

65°

11 AM
Showers
41%
65°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
68°

70°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
71°

75°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
75°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

77°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

75°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
72°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
70°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
68°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories