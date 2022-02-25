COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police department responded to two different in-progress crimes within a one-day span.

At 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 24, officers responded to a scene in reference to a suspected burglary. Upon arriving at the 2100 block of Warm Springs Rd, officers learned that someone had broken into a building and went through various items, according to a news release.

One of the officers collected a description of the subject, along with his whereabouts. The officers found the subject, positively identified him, and arrested him for burglary.

At 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 25, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery incident at the 2100 block of Wynnton Road. Officers learned that a suspect with a handgun demanded money from someone, then fled the scene with stolen cash.

The officers worked with witnesses to find the suspect’s probable location. Upon locating him, the suspect left on foot.

Officers caught him, positively identified him, and arrested him for armed robbery. Officers also recovered the stolen cash, along with the firearm.

Anyone with information regarding crime can anonymously report at 706-653-3188.