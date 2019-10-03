Columbus Police make two murder arrests, more details coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police have made two arrests today on murder charges, according to the Muscogee County jail docket.

The two men, Demario Lockhart, 22, and Elijah Z Odom, 21, are currently in custody facing murder charges. Columbus Police Major J.D. Hawk confirmed their arrests but would provide no additional information.

Police say an announcement could come as early as this afternoon. Columbus Police are investigating multiple homicides that have happened over the last month.

A family member of Justis Bolen, who was killed Monday at a Macon Road gas station, has told News 3 police have made an arrest in that case.

Police would not say if the two arrests are connected to the same homicide.

WRBL will continue to follow this story as it develops.