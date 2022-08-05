COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who allegedly fled from police during a Columbus traffic stop is now facing multiple charges.
According to Columbus Police, Malcolm Crouch, 28, was arrested on Aug. 1, 2022, after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Police said after a pursuit, Crouch did eventually pullover, but then tried to run away, with police catching and arresting him.
Police also seized 198 grams of marijuana, 907 grams of Promethazine, and a gun from Crouch at the time of his arrest.
Police said Crouch has been charged with the following:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of a Schedule V Narcotic
- Obstruction of Police
- Drug Related Objects
- Taillight Violation Crouch
Crouch appeared in Recorder’s Court on Aug. 2, 2022, with his case being bound over to Superior Court.