Columbus Police: Man shot and killed at Chevron Gas Station on Farr Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. According to police, Kivonte Clark, 25, was shot at the Chevron Gas Station located at 1118 Farr Road.

Police were dispatched to the gas station 6:34 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2022, following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered Clark, who had been shot, according to officials.

Police said EMS arrived and took Clark to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died. Clark was pronounced dead by a doctor in the ER at 7:04 p.m.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective A. Moyer at (706) 225-4435 or (706) 653-3400. You can also email at amoyer@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188

