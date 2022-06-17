COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An educator with the Muscogee County School District has been arrested following allegations of “sexual misconduct with a with a student.”

According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, Kendrea Hardison was arrested on June 16, 2022.

Hardison is listed as a teacher at Jordan High School on the Muscogee County School District’s website.

The news release said Hardison has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault by a Person with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority, a felony violation of Georgia law.

The investigation into Hardison began on April 11, 2022, following a report from the Muscogee County School District to the Columbus Police Department concerning the allegations.

Hardison was booked into the Muscogee County Jail following her arrest.

Hardison was scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Friday morning.