Columbus Police: Mother arrested in 3-month-old son’s death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the death of a baby back in March. According to police Tanyanykia Roberts, age 27, is be charged in the death of her three-month-old son, Jameir Roberts.

The baby was pronounced dead on March 30, 2021 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown emergency room.

Officials say Columbus Police Officers and Columbus Emergency Medical Services responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at an apartment at 3400 8th Avenue on March 30 at 8:32 p.m. First responders attempted to rushed the baby to the emergency room but he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the baby’s death, his body was sent to the GBI for autopsy to confirm what had caused his death.

On Oct. 8, 2021, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan announced the GBI had confirmed Roberts’ death was a homicide. Bryan said the baby suffered blunt impact injuries to the head and head trauma inflicted by others.

Tanyanykia Roberts is charged with Murder 2nd Degree and Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree in connection to her son’s murder.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Jeff Jones at 706-225-4373 or email him at jeffjones@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).