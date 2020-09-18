Columbus Police Officer arrested by GBI, charged with Battery and Violation of Oath of Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Columbus Police Officer after allegations of use of excessive force.

On Friday, the GBI arrested Officer Clayton Watkins, 35, and charged him with Battery and Violation of Oath of Office following an investigation.

In June, CPD requested the GBI investigate allegations against Watkins stemming from the October 2019 arrest of Donnell Russell, 43.

According to GBI officials, during the course of the investigation, it was determined that on October 18, 2019, Watkins and a trainee officer initiated a stop of Russell and another individual who were walking in the middle of the road on Wade Street in Columbus. Pedestrians walking in the road is a violation of a Columbus city ordinance. During the stop, Russell refused to comply when told by Watkins multiple times to open his left hand which appeared to be concealing an item. Watkins then placed Russell in handcuffs and Russell continued to refuse to open his hand.

According to GBI officials, body camera footage shows Watkins subsequently hitting Russell multiple times in his side, pointing a Taser at him, throwing him to the ground and hitting him again. It was determined that Russell was concealing a small amount of suspected marijuana in his hand.

Watkins arrested Russell and charged him with obstruction of an officer and violation of a city ordinance.

The GBI investigation has been completed. GBI officials say the case file will now be submitted to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution of Watkins.