 

Man shot in street in front of Floyd Road Family Dollar

Columbus, Ga. police at Family Dollar on Floyd Road

UPDATE: Columbus Police confirm a man was shot in the road in front of the Family Dollar. Police told News 3 the injury was not life-threatening and that the man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police cordoned off the Family Dollar on Floyd Road with police tape on May 10 after 4 p.m.

At least three Columbus Police units responded to the scene as well as Muscogee County Sheriffs deputies.

News 3 is still working to determine the nature of the scene. We will update you on air and online as more details become available.

