Columbus police on scene, crime scene tape up at Wilson Homes

UPDATE: 11/20/21 (9:38 p.m.)

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms this was the scene of homicide #62 this year. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are on the scene of Wilson Homes on 8th Ave.

Police have established a crime scene and have blocked off the area. Neighbors say they heard gunshots, though this has not been confirmed by Columbus PD.

