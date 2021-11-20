 

Columbus police on scene, crime scene tape up at Wilson Homes

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: 11/20/21 (9:38 p.m.)

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms this was the scene of homicide #62 this year. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are on the scene of Wilson Homes on 8th Ave.

Police have established a crime scene and have blocked off the area. Neighbors say they heard gunshots, though this has not been confirmed by Columbus PD.

News 3 has a reporter on scene and we are working to gather more details. Stay with News 3 on-air and online as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss