Columbus Police on scene of a shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments

Update: Police have arrested 24-year old Torrez Jenkins in connection with Sunday’s shooting at the Spring Creek Village Apartment Complex. Jenkins is currently out of jail on $1,000 bond. One of the victims was a three-year old girl.

Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department says there was a disagreement between two individuals, other families members were called.. and from there things escalated.

After further investigation police found another female victim. Major Hawk says Jenkins was charged with battery family violence.

“The investigation concerning who did the shooting and what they’ll be charged with at this time is still under investigation. After the investigation is complete warrants will be issued for the individuals involved in the shooting that actually did the shooting,” Hawk said.

Hawk confirmed that only one of the shooting victims remains in the hospital.

Three people were shot including a three-year-old. No word on the condition of their injuries just yet.

Columbus Police are on the scene of a shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments.

Police responded to a call about a person being shot around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived at the area, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses tell News 3 that there’s a possibility that multiple people may have been shot.

Columbus Fire and EMS were already on their way to a hospital when News 3 arrived. No information has been released on the condition of the injured person(s).

There is also no information on how the shooting happened.

