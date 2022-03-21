COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Miller Road and Pittman Street.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the crash has claimed the life of motorcycle rider Willie Lindsey.

Bryan said Lindsey, 56, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room at 5:56 p.m. on March 21, 2022.

A large section of the Miller Road is blocked off in the area of the crash.

According to police, the crash involved the motorcycle and at least one other vehicle.

Columbus Police Motor Squad has responded to the scene.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story.