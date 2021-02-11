Columbus Police on scene of deadly shooting on South Lumpkin Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has responded to a shooting on South Lumpkin Road where one person has died.

The shooting happened Thursday evening at the 2000 block of South Lumpkin Road near the former Signature Event Center location.

According to police, four to five people were shot in the incident. Police confirm one person has died following the shooting.

Details are limited at this time. WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

