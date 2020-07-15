3-year-old girl shot on 6th Avenue

UPDATE: Columbus Police are investigating the shooting of a child. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Liberty Garden Homes located in the 600 block of 6th Avenue.

Major J.D. Hawk confirmed the victim in the shooting to be a three-year-old girl. The girl’s condition is not available at this time.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time. Police have not released any information about what lead up to the shooting. Additionally, police have not released details about a suspect.

The case is under investigation by the Robbery and Assault Unit. Anyone with information about the case should call 911.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has responded to a shooting at the 600 block of 6th Avenue.

WRBL News 3 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with us on air and online for more details as they become available.