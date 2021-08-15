Columbus Police on scene of deadly shooting on Samson Avenue

UPDATE 08/15/2021 11:25 a.m. – One person has died in a shooting on Samson Avenue.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, a male victim was pronounced dead at 9:06 a.m. following the shooting Sunday morning.

The victim’s name has not been released.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has responded to a shooting on Samson Avenue.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Samson Avenue sometime Sunday morning.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

Currently there is no information about victims or injuries in the shooting. Police also have not released information about a suspect in the shooting.

WRBL is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.