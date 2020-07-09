Columbus Police on the scene of a shooting on Chalfonte Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Chalfonte Drive.

Police were called out to the 4400 block of Chalfonte Drive just after 12:00 a.m. Thursday morning following reports of a person shot.

Police have not released any information about the victim in the shooting.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information on this developing story. Stay with us on air and online for more details as they become available.

