Columbus Police investigating robbery at Security Finance on Forrest Road

Police outside Piggly Wiggly on Floyd Road in Columbus, Ga.

UPDATE: Columbus Police confirm a robbery at the Security Finance shop on Forrest Road.

Police said they have no suspects at this time. the Robbery and Assault unit is investigating.

An undetermined amount of US currency was taken in the robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After responding to a shooting scene in front of the Floyd Road Family Dollar, Columbus Police responded to a scene around the corner in front of the Piggly Wiggly and other storefronts on Forrest Road.

News 3 is working to gather additional details and will update you on air and online. Police tape cordoned off the Security Finance and Chinese Kitchen shopfronts.