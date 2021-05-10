 

Columbus Police investigating robbery at Security Finance on Forrest Road

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police outside Piggly Wiggly on Floyd Road in Columbus, Ga.

Police outside Piggly Wiggly on Floyd Road in Columbus, Ga.

UPDATE: Columbus Police confirm a robbery at the Security Finance shop on Forrest Road.

Police said they have no suspects at this time. the Robbery and Assault unit is investigating.

An undetermined amount of US currency was taken in the robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)After responding to a shooting scene in front of the Floyd Road Family Dollar, Columbus Police responded to a scene around the corner in front of the Piggly Wiggly and other storefronts on Forrest Road.

News 3 is working to gather additional details and will update you on air and online. Police tape cordoned off the Security Finance and Chinese Kitchen shopfronts.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 78° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 63% 82° 62°

Wednesday

69° / 52°
Showers
Showers 67% 69° 52°

Thursday

64° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 53°

Friday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 52°

Saturday

78° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 78° 56°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
77°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
72°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
68°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
66°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
69°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
72°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
11%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
16%
78°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
19%
80°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
22%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

75°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
75°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
72°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories