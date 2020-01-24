Columbus Police release description of suspect and vehicle in 38th Street murder

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police have released a description of a suspect and a vehicle in the 38th street shooting death of a Columbus man.

Police are looking for a dark-skin black male between the ages of 18 -30 years old. He’s described to be about 5’8″ and had a medium build. Police believe the suspect has a “Mad Max” type hair cut with short hair on the sides and twists on top.

“The suspect left the scene in a four-door silver or grey sedan,” police say.

On January 23, 2020 at around 8:45 pm, the Columbus Police Department was dispatched to 500 block of 38th street in reference to a person being shot.

When officers arrived, they discovered Allen McMillian suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center where he passed away as a result of his injuries.

The Homicide unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to contact Sgt. J. Kraus at 706-225-4374 or DKraus@columbusga.org.