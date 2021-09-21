Columbus Police release name of teen killing in shooting on Joyner Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released the name of a teenager killed in a shooting on Joyner Drive on Monday.

According to officials, police were called out to the 6200 block of Joyner Drive at 4:52 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2021, following reports of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found Kaleb Morning, age 16, who had been shot.

Police say following the shooting, Morning was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died. Morning was pronounced dead at 5:39 pm by an emergency room doctor.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at Georgetown Elementary School, East Columbus Magnet Academy, and Kendrick High School.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Sergeant D. Baker at 706-225-429 or email at Dbaker@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).