COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department released further details in Wednesday night’s fatal shooting.

Officers dispatched to the 400 block of Mount Pleasant Drive on Feb. 16 at 3:56 p.m.

Authorities say 16-year-old Da’Marcus Faison was found lying in the front yard of a home with an individual giving him CPR.

Faison was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where an emergency room doctor pronounced him dead at 6:27 p.m.

The Columbus Police Department’s homicide unit is leading this investigation. WRLB News 3 will keep you updated with new details in this developing case.